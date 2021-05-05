Mayor, Council’s stance make Baker City proud
To Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten: I just saw your appearance on “Fox News Primetime” and was pleased and gratified to see you, our small-town mayor capturing the interest of the national news. You comported yourself well, with dignity and clarity.
I hope you know, in that appearance you spoke to the majority of the population, not only in our town but across the state and, I suspect, across the nation. Americans need to regain their courage and dignity and the best way for that to happen is for us all to speak out and refuse to be forced into unwise, unwelcome servitude to the Socialist ideology.
The first step to regain our freedom is to stand together and refuse to wear the “Mask of Shame.” The second and most important is to bring all our businesses back to normal operation. No more Soviet-style lockdowns.
You and the City Council are to be congratulated for taking the bold step of speaking out. Recall the story of “The Kings New Clothes.” I don’t know if our present crop of children know that story but they do know there is something wrong with the masks. We must protect their innocence, health and their future freedom.
God Bless you and the council. I am confident the entire city is as proud of you as Penny and I.
Rick and Penny Rienks
Baker City
Mayor, City Council stand against governor’s orders
Way to go Mayor McQuisten and City Council on illegal COVID lockdown! Job well done. Keep it up. Freedom is at stake.
Brown violated our Constitution by extending the COVID emergency beyond 30 days without vote by State legislation, thereby making ALL subsequent orders illegal as well!
Oregon State Constitution ARTICLE X-A CATASTROPHIC DISASTERS
Section 6. Termination of operation of this Article; extension by Legislative Assembly; transition provisions; limitation on power of Governor to invoke this Article. (1) Except as provided in subsection (2) of this section, the provisions of sections 1 to 5 of this Article, once invoked, shall cease to be operative not later than 30 days following the date the Governor invoked the provisions of sections 1 to 5 of this Article, or on an earlier date recommended by the Governor and determined by the Legislative Assembly. The Governor may not recommend a date under this subsection unless the Governor finds and declares that the immediate response to the catastrophic disaster has ended.
(2) Prior to expiration of the 30-day limit established in subsection (1) of this section, the Legislative Assembly may extend the operation of sections 1 to 5 of this Article beyond the 30-day limit upon the approval of three-fifths of the members of each house who are able to attend a session described in subsection (3) of section 3 of this Article.
5) The Governor may not invoke the provisions of sections 1 to 5 of this Article more than one time with respect to the same catastrophic disaster. A determination under subsection (1) of this section or an extension described in subsection (2) of this section that establishes a date upon which the provisions of sections 1 to 5 of this Article shall cease to be operative does not prevent invoking the provisions of sections 1 to 5 of this Article in response to a new declaration by the Governor that a different catastrophic disaster has occurred. (Created through H.J.R. 7, 2011, and adopted by the people Nov. 6, 2012)
Mick Hiatt
Baker City
Rural America has little in common with urban left
The Founding Fathers didn’t trust a centralized government or a standing army. They wanted checks and balances and an ironclad guarantee before ratifying the constitution. Free speech and an armed populace, in the bill of rights, were central to adopting a federalized system. The second amendment was designed as an ace in the hole against tyranny. You can check it out by reading the federalist papers and things like Jefferson’s letters. His tree of liberty letter is a good one.
The left will scoff at the idea of armed citizens taking on a totalitarian government backed by the U.S. military, even though the military backing a dictator is remote. Our military is formidable. I saw it in action in Vietnam. One night, as new guy, I pointed out a thunderstorm up in the mountains. My black fireteam partner laughed, it was a B-52 strike. Later a red laser type beam came from the sky as Puff with his miniguns strafed the area. Every 10th round was a red tracer. Five-five batteries blasted away with artillery, and a battleship dropped in some 16-inch shells that made the ground shake. I saw jets make napalm runs and Huey gunships support Marines. An ambush was met by a platoon with M14’s and M60 machine guns. Impressive. You can’t win against that. Trouble is somebody forgot to tell the VC and NVA. The same argument about the futility of resisting tyranny was around in 1775. England had the most impressive military in the world. Again, somebody forgot to tell Washington. In April 1775 a shot was fired that was heard around the world. Tyranny was challenged.
CNN is now constantly hammering away about mass shootings. There have been a few, like the one in Indianapolis. They were quick to cover it, complete with mugshots and background on the shooter. In the meantime, as black and brown gangs compete for territory to distribute cartel drugs CNN coverage is simply presented as mass shootings. No mugshots. That might be racist. Out here in flyover country it is just written off as Saturday night in Portland. Gang violence is gun violence to the left but even they don’t dispute the fact that the leading cause of death for black males 16 to 24 is homicide. The liberal way of dealing with that is to disband gang units and defund the police and take guns away from the country boys. The idea of drone strikes on cartel drug labs would disturb their inner child.
The civil cold war is warming up as cities burn with unchecked “peaceful protests.” Liberal agenda to disarm the public only makes it get hotter. Add to that the Biden border and it doesn’t bode well for peace and harmony or the unity Uncle Joe promised. We are supposed to have discourse and talk our differences out. Be bipartisan. That doesn’t work. Say you oppose anymore immigration because of overpopulation and you are immediately thought of as racist. Assert the right to defend yourself or the republic and you are a gun lobby.
Rural America has little in common with the urban left. Political separation sounds good. I’m for borders and guns. What will happen will happen.
Steve Culley
Baker City
