America is in the midst of a great spiritual battle
I am not going to write a long letter, just a few statements that in my opinion must be made at this time of trouble.
Two subjects. First, we have two parties that can’t work together for the good of the country. There is a saying that a house divided against itself will fall. Next, if you are a truly born-again, spirit-filled believer and do not understand that we are in the most dangerous spiritual war in history, let me remind you of a few things. Sickness (virus) does not come from God! You should know where it came from. You should also know what defeats it. You should know this evil spirit also dwells in people. Can you come up with a better explanation? When people want to throw away their God-given freedoms there’s something leading them, especially when they don’t care if they have to take yours to get what they want. Riots, not demonstrations. People in power lie to get more power.
Like I stated above, this country is in the most spiritual battle for its life and freedom. We cannot let it lose! Please do not give up the freedoms of this great country for a few poison handouts.
Richard Fox
Baker City
Beth Spell would look out for families in District 60
Beth E. Spell is the Democrat and Working Families Party candidate for Oregon State Representative, District 60. I have known her for more than 25 years. Beth is a retired teacher and was a working mom.
She personally understands the challenges that families and workers face, especially in rural Oregon, when it comes to accessing affordable child care, affordable health care and living wages. She has been endorsed by organizations that interviewed her and came to the same conclusion as I have, she is the best candidate for families and working folks in this district. Those organizations are: OEA (Oregon Education Association), OSEA AFT Local 6732 (Oregon School Employees Association), The Mother PAC, (a group dedicated to building power for mamas and caregivers across Oregon), WINPAC (Women’s Investment Network Political Action Committee) and UFCW Local 55 (United Food and Commercial Workers).
She has also been endorsed by Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, and the Democratic Central Committees of Grant, Baker, Harney, Malheur and Lake counties.
You can endorse her too, by voting for Beth E. Spell and returning your ballot as early as you can.
Nancy Nickel
John Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.