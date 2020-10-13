Gretchen Stadler is my top choice for Baker City Council
Local elections give us the chance to elect candidates that influence the policy-making decisions that affect us the most. I believe everyone has the right to dignity, respect, a safe environment, and opportunities for success. In the upcoming city council elections, I feel strongly that Gretchen Stadler is the top candidate for the job.
Gretchen’s ability to listen to concerns of the community, engage in discussions on how to better our community, provide attainable solutions to problems, and her resounding respect for others will make her a valuable member of Baker City Council. Now more than ever, we need city council members who are dedicated to bringing our community together. This is not the time to elect city council members who perpetuate drama and their own self-interest. Therefore, I am supporting Gretchen Stadler for City Council because I believe her morals and determination are valuable for our community and Baker City Council.
I have seen Gretchen’s efforts in action and be a resounding voice for our community by bettering public spaces, community parks and recreation, investing in local community resources, increasing recycling efforts, supporting inclusivity for all Baker County residents, and petitioning for the Quiet Zone — so freight trains stop sounding their horns unless for an emergency. I feel strongly that Gretchen will help see policies through fruition that are voiced and supported by Baker City constituents. I hope that our community is aware of Gretchen’s candidacy and seeks to learn more about her values and principles as they will surely be impressed with her commitment to making Baker City the best it can be.
Emily Simko
Baker City
Photos of mask-less customers hurt businesses
Is it true a business person here in Baker City is going around to other business to take pictures of customers not wearing a face mask and then turning the business into OSHA? By turning them into OSHA, the business can receive a fine and/or be closed. How can that be? What a shameful thing to do! With all the problems that COVID-19 has caused, why would anyone do that? What kind of person would cause even more economical hardships for large and small businesses? I cannot believe any one would be so small and petty as to cause more harm to the community during this time. We all know that face masks don’t do any good and our county has a low rate of Covid-19 and deaths. One death was not by COVID even though the state reported it that way. Even Union has a snitch for face masks! As Dennis Falk of Union, stated, “... Make up your own educated decision on if you need a mask or not ... It is not our place to go against your freedom as Americans.” We should all stand up against our governor and refuse to wear face masks and get on with life pre-COVID. Open businesses and go back to school. This is the land of the free not of the oppressed. The people turning in businesses should be ashamed of themselves and apologize to the citizens for being treacherous, petty, and traitorous to the community.
Penny Rienks
Baker City
Gretchen Stadler would be productive city councilor
I wholeheartedly endorse Gretchen Stadler for City Council. Local government plays an important and visible role in our daily life. We need a diverse body of intelligent, dedicated, and respectful individuals motivated to serve the interests of the whole community. Gretchen is just the kind of competent, hard-working, and thoughtful person we need.
I have had the pleasure of working with Gretchen on several community projects. She can always be counted on for well thought out, inclusive, and comprehensive perspectives. Gretchen’s open-minded approach to problem-solving comes with a willingness to listen and learn. Though polite and humble, Gretchen is also strong enough to challenge preconceived ideas, identify biases, and build consensus.
City council members need to be committed to doing the necessary work. This includes studying materials generated by city staff, researching best practices, formulating appropriate questions, and listening and responding to citizen input. You can count on Gretchen to put in the time and effort to be an informed and productive member of the council. She will get my vote and I hope she’ll get your vote too.
Cynthia Roberts
Baker City
