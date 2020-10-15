Republican Party should replace its elephant symbol
We seem to live in an era of symbols. Mascots are often caricatures which may be well drawn but whose character is based as much on lore and reputation as the actual observed behavior of the model which inspired the symbols. Symbols themselves evolve, age, and vary in relevance with time. One symbol which is aging and fading in relevance is the avatar which has represented the GOP for too long now — the elephant. A traditional stereotype of the elephant was perhaps best expressed by Simon and Garfunkel in their song “At the Zoo” — “elephants are kindly but they’re dumb.” I doubt that many current GOP worthies — or their opposition — would agree with that sentiment. Perhaps the elephant should be retired and replaced by another mascot, already in use by a state, whose model’s behavior, lore, and reputation more closely illustrates that of the present GOP leadership and the drift of much of the party itself. The wolverine, while already a state mascot, has the reputation and real characteristics to suit a new role as the party symbol. Even the species Latin name, gula gula, is a natural to be included in a rally cheer.
Let’s allow the old elephant its sunny days in the pasture, give the GOP a new, dynamic, and appropriate avatar, and, lest we forget, having had the wolverine appropriated from it, Michigan would now deserve a new, strong, graceful, and handsome mascot with a tie to the state’s history and culture. The Impala?
Buck Pilkenton
McEwen
Baker County Republican Party’s City Council picks
Citizens of Baker City: The Baker County Republican Party recognizing the opportunity to make a difference in Baker City government this election year has taken the unusual step to endorse Republican candidates for the non-partisan seats on Baker City Council, in accordance with our bylaws.
There are 13 filed candidates for the six open seats. Out of the 13 candidates, nine are registered Republicans. All nine candidates were invited to participate in a vetting process. Six were chosen for the six seats up for election. The Baker County Republican Party unanimously endorsed based on the vetting, the goals of the committee, and the values expressed in the Oregon Republican Party platform.
We are proud to endorse for filling the six open Baker City Council seats:
• Kerry McQuisten
• Joanna Dixon
• Betty Milliman
• Doni Bruland
• Shane Alderson
• Johnny Waggoner, Sr.
These six candidates ask for your vote. Ballots will be in the mail Oct. 14. Please check off each name on your ballot, you are only allowed to vote for six. Make sure to return your ballot to an official County drop box by Nov. 3. We do not advise mailing your ballot.
Suzan Ellis Jones
Chair
Baker County Republican Party
Bridgeport
A Republican who feels he has to vote for Biden
I watched the debates, and am deeply frustrated. As a registered Republican, I’m appalled that so many in the GOP still support Trump. He’s an abysmal president.
If you believe in democracy and our Constitution, please look at The Lincoln Project, an organization of prominent Republicans dedicated to protecting democracy by “holding accountable those who would violate their oaths to the Constitution and would put others before Americans.” The founders have 200 years experience getting Republicans elected. Their goal is to defeat President Trump in this election. I urge you to go to https://lincolnproject.us/ and read it.
The list of Trump’s screwups is too long for a single letter. To start, he refuses to condemn neo-fascist domestic terrorism, which is unconscionable. Fascism is one evil our fathers/grandfathers fought against in WWII. Now a U.S. Senator says democracy isn’t important to our nation. We should worry.
Trump isn’t a conservative — his budgets prove that — and his business history is sordid.
Most telling is his bullpucky about the pandemic. His leadership on public health and safety is atrocious. Our nation is one of the worst in the world in handling COVID-19. Trump lies about it regularly. He trashes the very science that probably saved his life from the disease.
This is why the New England Journal of Medicine, for the first time in over 200 years, endorsed defeating Trump. Scientific American, the oldest monthly magazine in the country, endorses Biden, the first time that mag has ever endorsed a candidate.
I haven’t voted for a Democrat for president for over 35 years. This year, like Sen. McCain’s widow, Pence’s former homeland security/counterterrorism adviser and others, I have no choice but to vote for Biden.
Rick Meis
Halfway
My choices for the top six City Council candidates
Baker City Council race this year is an opportunity to elect some new blood into city government, which should not be taken lightly. We have some remarkable candidates running for the six open positions. One of my personal favorites is Kerry McQuisten. Kerry is a 7th-generation Baker County resident, a graduate of Baker High School and Willamette University. She owns and operates a successful publishing company in Baker City, which sells books internationally. I have known Kerry since she was a kid. She is the type of solid citizen we need on city council. Kerry supports small business, including agriculture and mining. She understands the custom and culture of Baker County.
Please join me in voting for Kerry McQuisten for Baker City Council. I also recommend voting for Joanna Dixon, Betty Milliman, Doni Bruland, Shane Alderson and Johnny Waggoner Sr. for the other five seats that are up for election this year.
Chuck Chase
Baker City
