Kerry McQuisten will work for a better future for Baker
I would encourage the citizens of our community to support and vote Kerry McQuisten for City Council.
As Baker City moves into the future, it will be imperative to have a strong, consistent leadership team in place to guide and direct our community in a positive direction. The strength and vision of this team can only come from those who value and call Baker City home.
Kerry not only has generational roots in this valley, she has established Baker City as a great place to operate her small business, to raise her family and desires to take an active part in ensuring our small town remains a great place to live by choosing to run for city council.
The decision to take an active stance in local politics is not a choice to take lightly and can only be implemented by those who are committed to our community with honesty and integrity, so as to make decisions in the best interest of all who live here, not just a select few. Kerry will advocate for this community and its future.
Please vote Kerry McQuisten for City Council.
Laura Hoopes
Baker City
City Council should not block awarding of $1 million grant
This is a message to Baker City Councilors Morrison, Andersen, Bruland, and Perry. Please support New Directions Northwest (NDN) new Wellness Center. Last Tuesday, Oct. 13, the four of you blocked a local business from receiving a $1 million federal grant to expand mental health services in our community. Not only would this grant help improve the health of our community, but it would provide economic stimulus in the midst of a national crisis. Stop playing politics with our future.
You blocked NDN from receiving federal funding by refusing to approve an excessive force policy for the Baker City Police Department. First, Chief Duman has said the new policy would have no negative effect on how his officers do their job. Second, the Baker County Sheriff’s Department has had the exact same excessive force policy on the books for years without any problems. Third, the purpose of the excessive force policy is to protect the First and Fourth Amendment rights of citizens involved in “nonviolent civil rights demonstrations.” How can you question a policy that enforces Constitutional rights?
To oppose adopting an excessive force policy in Baker City, and deny NDN $1 million of funding is ludicrous. Help our community. Do your job. Make sure NDN gets their funding for their Wellness center.
Ethan Wolston
Baker City
