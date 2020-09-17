States, not the feds, decide on education
Ratified in 1788, the framers of the U.S. Constitution created a blueprint for governing that has endured for more than two centuries now. Despite obvious inequities within its framework it has served our nation well. The inclusion of an amendment process was undeniably an ingenious addition which has allowed us to correct many social disparities and injustices over time. Shortcomings and flaws can be attributed more to human failures than the document itself. An essential element in its design was a belief in the separation of powers which created a checks and balance system; an intentional attempt to ensure that no single branch of government would acquire too much power. Effective leadership, active citizen participation and adherence to the rule of law are key cornerstones of successful government. To my knowledge, Congress has not called a convention proposing an amendment by two-thirds of the state legislatures (34 of 50 states) nor has one been ratified by the legislatures in three-fourths of the states (38 of 50 states) to repeal the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution.
I can only conclude then that the states still hold “reserved power” over educational instruction and curriculum as long as it does not infringe on the rights of the individual as defined by the current law of the land. In short, the Constitution grants no authority over education to the federal government. With this in mind, I find it unconscionable that Mr. Trump, with his self-proclaimed omnipotent power as president, has threatened to pull educational funding to states who choose to use the 1619 Project as a tool of instruction. The Oregon Department of Education and school districts with input from professional educators, parents and voting Oregonians still decide what will be taught in our schools. Such is the case in other states.
Moreover, I believe it is important to note that we have not adopted a “national curriculum” compelling every state to follow a standardized program of instruction. Further, it is my understanding that while the executive branch of the federal government has limited oversight of education, the legislative branch still has the “power of the purse” to spend public money for the national government. To be clear, the United States Constitution is the cornerstone of our government and the success of our democracy remains contingent on an educated and knowledgeable citizenry.
Anthony Johnson
Baker City
Chamber doing great with Visitor Center
Editor’s note: This is the same letter the author sent to the Baker County Board of Commissioners.
As a concerned community member and volunteer who loves Baker County I am most upset that you are entertaining the idea of changing a system that is in place and took years in the making. The Chamber and Visitor Center has had its ups and downs in the past 35 years (amount of time I have used their services and was on a one-on-one working relationship with directors).
Usually problems came when the “follow the money” special groups decided they could “do it better.” The marketing and information Visitor Center working in combination with the Chamber, with one staff and one location works! Please leave it alone. You are fortunate enough to have a very energetic and organized leader in Shelly Cutler. Give her as much funding as you can and let her do her job, she does it well.
Right now all industries and businesses are fairly marketed by the Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center. Giving control of marketing Baker County to one single business is a conflict of interest. Awarding the contract to Anthony Lakes to be in control of Visitor Center funds would give their business an unfair advantage over other local tourist attractions and not a fair representation to local small businesses.
It would also hamper tourists trying to find the information center. Anthony Lakes plans to have their Visitor Information Center located at their downtown Main Street location that offers no parking for tourists in RVs and would be hard for visitors dropping off I-84 to find.
Now travelers can see the big log building clearly marked Visitor Center and get all the information they need. Having the Visitor Center located at the freeway entrance to Baker encourages more extended stays in our community which in turn puts local people to work.
I have worked with Chamber/Visitor Center managers for over 30 years. First as ad manager at the Baker City Herald, and since my retirement, as founder of Baker City Events and event coordinator of Powder River Music Review, etc. Not since the 1990s when Shirley Jennings and Connie Pound ran the Chamber/ Visitor Center have I worked with anyone in that position as dedicated to growing tourism and promoting our community as Shelly Cutler at the Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center now is. I have been in awe of all she has accomplished and her dedication to our lovely community. Her unending energy is truly inspiring. And her organizational skills are top-notch.
The TLT committee and the Baker County commissioners should be grateful they have such a well organized Visitor Center to promote our community and a welcome spot at the freeway exit for travelers to find information about our community. As the old saying goes “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Lynette Perry
Baker City
Where did the tyranny concerns go?
I’m having difficulty understanding why some people were shouting “tyranny” and “communism” when our governor closed off areas to alleviate the spread of a worldwide plague that killed hundreds of thousands ... yet nobody’s bitching about closing off areas due to fires that have killed only a tiny fraction of that number of Americans. Why aren’t those people who demanded to be able to go into areas restricted due to the coronavirus demanding to be able to drive into a wildfire? Same result.
Where did all those “stop the tyranny” people go?
Les Dickey
Baker City
Support moving most of Baker City’s deer
I totally agree with Kelson Mosier’s letter. The increasing population of deer in town is disgusting. They are pests. I would like to see at least 90% of them rounded up and taken to the woods where they belong.
Jacki Turner
Baker City
