The North Powder FFA would like to publicly thank those involved in organizing and volunteering for the 2020 Baker Livestock Show. The fair board and livestock auction committee were able to find a safe way for us to have the fair and livestock auction within the confines of the current health restrictions.
During these difficult times, the community came out in force to support our local youth in the sale. This fair was like none other we have seen before and was a remarkable success. Thank you again for all your efforts, service, and donations.
Kenzie Leggett, president
Eric Newman, vice president
Trinity Nesser, secretary
Seth Bingham, advisor
North Powder FFA
