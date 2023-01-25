History, like journalism, is subject to bias and interpretation. In spite of journalists’ efforts to report the facts fairly and objectively, it’s pretty clear from a quick check of today’s news outlets that those facts are reported differently depending on the perspective and background of the reporters, and their bosses.

So, too, it is with history. Historians cannot shed their experiences and prior education in order to achieve true objectivity. Just the first step, deciding which events to report, requires subjective decisions about what is worth reporting. The history of the United States, going back to the arrival of Europeans in the “New World,” is over 500 years long. That means a lot of decisions have been made to determine what and how to report our history.

Mark Bogart is a retired educator who lives in Baker City.

