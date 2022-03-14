EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks are a No. 5 seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Oregon (20-11) is the No. 5 seed in the Wichita regional and will open against No. 12 seed Belmont (22-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 19, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.
It’s the first ever meeting of the Ducks and Bruins, who won the Ohio Valley conference tournament regular season and conference tournament titles.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and even though we’ve known we were going to be in the tournament there’s always something magical about seeing your name come up,” said head coach Kelly Graves. “We’re thrilled that we have a chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament. ... We’re excited to be playing and we hope to go down and compete and play our best.”
If Oregon wins, it will face the winner of the No. 4 seed Tennessee and 13th-seeded Buffalo on Monday. Louisville is the top seed in the region. UO’s only prior trip to Knoxville was against the Lady Vols in the second round of the 1997 NCAA Tournament.
Graves coached a game at Thompson-Boling Arena once before when he was at Gonzaga.
“We’re going to what really could be the home of women’s basketball,” Graves said. “I told (the players) that when they were little girls the college women’s basketball world revolved around Knoxville. That was the program. It’s the home of the women’s basketball Hall of Fame; we’ll make sure that we have a chance to go there.
“I am certainly familiar with the fact that before UConn made their ascension, Tennessee, the Lady Vols, were the standard by which every program was judged. They’re still to this day the most storied program. Kellie Harper has come back and really revived the program and they’re certainly formidable. But we’re not even thinking Lady Vols, we’re thinking all about Belmont Bruins and they’re going to give us everything we can handle. That’s going to be a heck of a game.”
Oregon, which is 17-16 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, was a No. 6 seed and made it to the Sweet 16 of last year’s NCAA Tournament.
