Electric car

Oregon officials are trying to accelerate the transition to electric cars by banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035.

PORTLAND (AP) — Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday, Dec. 19 approved a rule that prohibits the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035.

The effort comes as Oregon plans to cut climate-warming emissions by 50% by 2035 and by 90% by 2050, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The transportation sector accounts for nearly 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon.

