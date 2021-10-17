Oregon court: Illegal to deny gun sales to people 18 to 20
PORTLAND (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has reversed a lower court’s decision to throw out an age discrimination lawsuit against a gun retailer, declaring it illegal to deny gun sales to buyers between the ages of 18 and 20.
Brandy Dalbeck filed a $10,000 lawsuit against Bi-Mart in 2018 after the company’s Florence store refused to sell her a hunting rifle when she was 18. Bi-Mart had announced that year it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people under the age of 21. Companies like Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods made similar changes around the same time after 17 students and staff members were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports federal law bans firearms retailers from selling handguns, but not rifles or shotguns, to anyone under 21. Oregon law allows residents to buy shotguns or rifles starting at age 18.
Lane County Circuit Judge Charles D. Carlson dismissed Dalbeck’s case without a trial in 2019.
In his order for dismissal, Carlson said Oregon’s anti-discrimination law did not prohibit places like Bi-Mart from discriminating against people between the ages of 18 and 20 based on age — and even if the law did, Bi-Mart could adopt a policy against selling firearms to those under 21 as a matter of public safety.
Oregon’s appeals court disagreed.
In the Wednesday, Oct. 13 opinion penned by Appeals Judge Erin C. Lagesen, the court said Oregon’s anti-discrimination law prohibits age discrimination against anyone 18 and older — except in instances explicitly allowed under separate laws.
The case will be sent back to Lane County Circuit Court.
Oregon set to expand hotline for bias crime reporting
PORTLAND (AP) — When Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline went live on Jan. 2, 2020, people were able to answer about half of incoming calls reporting hate crimes or bias incidents.
With a rise in hate crimes and bias incidents in Oregon and nationwide the two-person office just couldn’t handle the volume.
Callers to the hotline in 2022 will have a far better chance of reaching a person after the Oregon Legislature approved a significant boost in funding which will pay for additional staff, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The previous annual budget for the hotline was $43,000, a spokeswoman said, with some additional grant funding. As of Oct. 1, that number jumps to $2 million.
“It’s sadly appropriate for the hotline to have opened last year because of all of the social and political events our nation has been dealing with” Johanna Costa, a coordinator for the hotline, said.
In an annual report on the hotline’s operation, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office found the hotline received over 1,100 calls about bias crimes and incidents in 2020, with a 134% increase in call volume during the latter half of the year.
About 60% of the calls were categorized as bias incidents, Costa said. Those calls usually involved hate speech, slurs or mockery. About 27% were bias crimes, which included assault, vandalism and victims being spat upon.
The calls tend to follow national events, Costa said, with spikes in anti-Asian incidents around when the coronavirus pandemic started, in bias incidents targeting Black people after the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and in Islamophobic incidents that roughly coincided with the insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Hate crimes and bias incidents are notoriously underreported, according to experts.
The hotline was created as a result of Senate Bill 577, the first update to Oregon’s bias crime laws in approximately 20 years when passed in 2019. The law made a violent offense or the immediate threat of violence based on a person’s membership in a protected class a felony, and it added gender identity as a protected class.
Costa said she thinks the office should be fully staffed by the end of the year.
Oregon woman sentenced for burglaries during wildfires
OREGON CITY (AP) — A 35-year-old Oregon woman has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for her role in several burglaries that happened while residents were evacuated from wildfires that sparked over Labor Day weekend in 2020.
Sandy Faye Lenox pleaded guilty last month to burglary, theft, and attempted burglary, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began on September 11, 2020, when deputies were patrolling evacuation zones in Clackamas County during the wildfires, KATU reported. They learned that two people may have walked onto a property near Mulino.
The deputies found several suspects, including Lenox and James Dean Shotwell.
Authorities say the two suspects stole gas-powered generators, a box of tools, leaf blowers, and a least one gas can from a neighboring property. Both were arrested and charged with theft and burglary.
Following the arrests, deputies recovered more stolen goods, and separate cases against the suspects developed with additional charges filed against Lenox. Shotwell pleaded guilty to burglary and theft. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
After pleading guilty to multiple charges on September 21, 2021, Lenox was sentenced to 90 months in prison on October 12.
