Coquille closes junior/senior high campus for three weeks due to COVID outbreak
COOS BAY — A COVID-19 outbreak at Coquille Junior Senior High has forced the district to close the campus for three weeks.
On Friday, Sept. 17, Superintendent Tim Sweeney announced Coquille Junior Senior High would be closed through Oct. 8, with all students returning to distance learning.
Sweeney also announced all sports programs at the schools would be canceled during the same three-week period.
Sweeney sent several letters to parents recently talking about COVID cases on campus. In his letter to parents Friday, Sweeney said the case count was continuing to grow.
“Between the end of the school board meeting on September 16, and this morning September 17, at 10, we have had more cases at Coquille Junior Senior High — this time in the girls’ soccer and volleyball programs,” Sweeney wrote.
He said he spent Friday morning talking to school administrators, board members and local health officials. After those discussions, Sweeney made the decision to close the campus.
“It is in the best interest of our students and staff to close Coquille Junior Senior High campus for the next three weeks, so that this current outbreak can run its course,” Sweeney wrote. “We will switch from in-person learning to distance learning for this time being only at Coquille Junior/Senior High.”
Sweeney said it would take a couple of days to get Chromebooks to all students and to make the switch. The goal is to have lessons begin Wednesday morning through distance learning.
Sweeney said there have been verified cases in football, volleyball and soccer, which led to the decision to shut down all sporting events for the three-week period, too.
While Sweeney said the district is closing the junior and senior high, it is not closing any other school. Classes at all other Coquille campuses will remain open for in-person learning.
— David Rupkalvis, The (Coos Bay) World
Newberg school employee goes to work in blackface, put on leave
NEWBERG (AP) — An employee at a school outside Portland went to work in blackface last week and has been placed on administrative leave, according to a message from the district.
KTVL-TV reports the Newberg School District wrote, “It is important to remember how Blackface has been used to misrepresent Black communities and do harm. We acknowledge the violence this represents and the trauma it evokes regardless of intention."
The school board scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday, Sept. 22 to take public comment on their “recent actions, tabled motions, and upcoming decisions that may include the ban on political or controversial displays, changes to the Anti-Racism Resolution 2020-04 language.”
In August the school board voted to ban pride flags, flags reading Black Lives Matter and any broadly “political” signs, clothing, and other items. Supporters of the ban said the signs were “divisive,” and that signs don’t make people feel safe.
The action went against recent state efforts to highlight support for students, including the Oregon Department of Education’s Black Lives Matter October 2020 resolution and recent efforts to help LGBTQ+ students.
The Department of Education, the city of Newberg, the American Civil Liberties Union, some lawmakers and others have called for the board to reverse course.
Newberg is about 20 miles southwest of Portland.
