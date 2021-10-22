550 uncounted COVID deaths in Oregon due to ‘computer error’
PORTLAND (AP) — During the coming weeks Oregon will add around 550 additional COVID-19 deaths — which had not previously been reported due to a “technical computer error” — to its registry, state health officials said on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Currently, Oregon has the sixth lowest death rate in the nation, officials said. However, the missing fatal cases will increase the Pacific Northwest state’s death toll, since the start of the pandemic, by about 13%. Officials said the additional cases are expected to push Oregon’s death rate past one or two other states.
“We are taking steps to ensure that our reporting is comprehensive and transparent,” Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said Thursday. “We extend our condolences to everyone who has suffered a loss to COVID-19, and we deeply regret the pain this disclosure may cause.”
As a result, the Oregon Health Authority’s daily reported COVID-19 related deaths will be higher than usual until the backlog is resolved, officials said. Most of the additional deaths occurred between May and August 2021.
Gov. Brown commutes juvenile sentences of more than 70 offenders
SALEM (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has commuted the sentences of more than 70 people convicted of felonies while juveniles, but the action doesn’t automatically mean they are about to be released.
The governor’s commutations earlier this week granted some adults in custody who committed serious crimes as juveniles the opportunity to appear before the Oregon State Board of Parole and Post Prison Supervision to argue for their release after 15 years in prison, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Thursday.
The list includes people convicted between 1988 and 2019 for crimes such as murder, assault, rape and manslaughter while juveniles. A 2019 bill made changes to the mandatory minimum sentences for minors sentenced on or after Jan. 1, 2020.
While the legislation was not retroactive, Brown’s commutations effectively apply part of Senate Bill 1008 — known as a second-look hearing — to the list of 70 people currently in prison.
The U.S. Supreme Court has accepted recent research about juveniles and found they must be treated differently by the criminal justice system, in part, because their brains aren’t fully developed at the time when alleged crimes occur.
The governor’s signed order notes “these individuals — initially incarcerated as youth ― are capable of tremendous transformation and, due to the age and immaturity at the time of their offenses and behavior thereafter, should be able to petition for release.”
Aliza Kaplan, a professor at Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, called the governor’s use of commutations “unprecedented.”
Portland roofing company fined $2.1 million over emission violations
PORTLAND (AP) — A North Portland roofing company has been fined $2.1 million for a decade of air quality violations.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Wednesday, Oct. 20 that it’s the largest fine in the agency’s history, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Malarkey Roofing Products was penalized after the company disclosed it may have been emitting a large amount of formaldehyde, a suspected carcinogen, since 2009. The company confirmed elevated emissions through source testing in 2019.
Formaldehyde can cause burning sensation in the eyes, nose and throat as well as nausea and skin irritation.
The company installed adequate pollution controls in July 2020.
Harry Esteve, spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Quality, said since proper controls have been installed, the agency is not calling for suspension of Malarkey’s operations. The majority of the penalty represents the economic benefit Malarkey gained by failing to comply with the law for 10 years, Esteve said.
Tyler Roppe, vice chair of the Kenton Neighborhood Association, said while it’s encouraging to see the state take action against industry and make progress implementing the Cleaner Air Oregon program, a company worth potentially $1.5 billion should face greater consequences than essentially a fine to offset the amount of economic benefit derived by illegally releasing toxins into the air.
Malarkey representatives didn’t respond to The Oregonian/OregonLive’s request for comment.
The company has 20 days to appeal the order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.