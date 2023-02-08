ENTER-HERES-SECRET-FORT-WORTH-BACK-1-FT.jpg

Tater tots were invented in Ontario, Oregon.

 Bud Kennedy-TNS

ONTARIO — When brothers Golden and Francis Nephi “Neef” Grigg began renting a frozen foods plant in the Idaho border town of Ontario in 1949, they were hoping to expand their existing frozen corn business to include potatoes. Little did they know they’d taken the first step toward creating Oregon’s prodigal spud: the tater tot.

A few years after the Griggs converted the flash-freezing plant to a potato-processing facility, the building’s owners went under. The Grigg brothers bought the building they’d been renting out of foreclosure, and in 1952 the company known as Ore-Ida was born, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

