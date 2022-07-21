The addition of 8,700 jobs in June moves Oregon a little closer to full recovery from the pandemic downturn in spring 2020, when the official unemployment rate shot up to 13.2%.

Oregon's gains kept the statewide unemployment rate in June at 3.6%, essentially unchanged from the previous month (adjusted to 3.5%) and identical to the national average. The record low of 3.4% prevailed from November 2019 through February 2020, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

