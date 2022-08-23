Oregon gubernatorial candidates

The three candidates for Oregon governor are, from left, Democrat Tina Kotek, Betsy Johnson, running unaffiliated, and Republican Christine Drazan.

 Contributed photos

A new national election forecast is putting Democrats’ 40-year dominance of the Oregon governor’s office in question.

The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia moved the Nov. 8 race for Oregon governor from “Leaning Democratic” to “Toss-Up.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.