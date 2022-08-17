SALEM— Oregon’s gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday, Aug. 16 to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot.

If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, who is a former Oregon House Speaker; and Republican nominee Christine Drazan, a former leader of the minority GOP in

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.