Oregon has its best win of the season and got there in comeback fashion.
Grace VanSlooten had 26 points and six rebounds, Endyia Rogers had 20 points and six assists and Te-Hina Paopao scored all of her 12 points in the second half to help No. 16 Oregon come back to beat No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 in the opening game of the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20 at Pechanga Arena.
“It was really a great game,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said on a postgame radio interview. “The fans had to have been pleased with that; it was well played by both teams. Up and down, big plays late. I’m so proud of our team. This is a couple of games in the last two weeks where we’ve been down seven or eight in the mid-to-late fourth quarter and we made the run and made some key plays.
“Obviously Grace was phenomenal but how about Ahlise Hurst hitting a big three late and how about Chance Gray hitting a couple. You expect it from Endyia, who also had a really, really good game. Paopao was money in the second half.”
Oregon (10-1) trailed 66-59 with 8:30 to go but closed shooting 10 of 18 from the field in the fourth quarter, including 5 of 9 from three, to notch its biggest win of the season.
