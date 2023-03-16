632e23db71178.image.jpg

Cars and campers park along Hunnell Road in Bend in September 2022.

 Bend Bulletin, File

A $200 million-plus package to aid unhoused people, avert homelessness and spur housing production is halfway through the Oregon Legislature.

The House voted by bipartisan majorities on Wednesday, March 15 to approve Gov. Tina Kotek’s request for emergency money and lay the groundwork for her ambitious target to build more housing units annually. The pair of bills go to the Senate, which is expected to take up-or-down votes on them next week.

