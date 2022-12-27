HERMISTON — Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, concluded a three-day tour last week of Central and Eastern Oregon with stops in Hermiston and Boardman.

“As House speaker, I will always aim to serve all corners of the state,” Rayfield said in a press release Dec. 21. “I again want to thank all the local elected leaders who welcomed me this week and provided important insight into the opportunities and challenges in their communities. This will be invaluable feedback as we focus on the values and priorities Oregonians have told us they wanted to see in 2023.”

