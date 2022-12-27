HERMISTON — Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, concluded a three-day tour last week of Central and Eastern Oregon with stops in Hermiston and Boardman.
“As House speaker, I will always aim to serve all corners of the state,” Rayfield said in a press release Dec. 21. “I again want to thank all the local elected leaders who welcomed me this week and provided important insight into the opportunities and challenges in their communities. This will be invaluable feedback as we focus on the values and priorities Oregonians have told us they wanted to see in 2023.”
Rayfield joined Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, in Hermiston on Dec. 21 for a meeting with education leaders in the Hermiston and Umatilla school districts, the city managers of Hermiston and Umatilla and other local business and nonprofit leaders.
They then met with leaders of the Umatilla Electric Cooperative to discuss energy usage in the region, including the power the cooperative provides for nearby Amazon data centers.
The day concluded with a driving tour of the Columbia Development Authority and a meeting at the Port of Morrow with Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, county commissioners from Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla and Wasco counties, and local leaders from Boardman, Irrigon and Maupin, among others.
In addition to meeting with Smith and Levy on Dec. 21, Rayfield planned to meet with returning and incoming legislators prior to announcing committee assignments for the 2023 legislative session.
The 82nd Oregon Legislative Assembly takes the oath of office Jan. 9 and the 2023 session begins Jan. 17.
