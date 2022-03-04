State Treasurer Tobias Read has faced calls to pull state investments out of fossil fuels and NSO Group, an Israeli company whose software was used to spy on people’s phones. And now there are questions about state investments in Russia.
His office told us the state has $135 billion in assets under its management. They ran the numbers and of that about $122 million is invested in bonds, public equity and currency connected to Russia.
Is Oregon going to pull that money? Not at the moment. Should it?
“We support the people of Ukraine,” Read said in a statement that was sent to us on Feb. 28. “I’ve asked my team to fully evaluate the portfolio’s exposure to investments in Russia and to identify our options as institutional investors. I’m also meeting with the U.S. Treasury this week to determine, with their guidance, any opportunity we have to aid the U.S. response.”
Read has pointed out Oregon’s investment policy is about making money and doesn’t allow purely political divestment. “We are to ‘make the moneys as productive as possible’ (ORS 293.721) and the ‘investment funds shall be…managed as a prudent investor would do…’ (ORS 293.726). This means we cannot insert personal or political preferences into our investment decisions,” Read and other members of the Oregon Investment Council wrote in a letter in 2021 to Senate President Peter Courtney about investments in fossil fuels.
What’s also interesting about that letter is that they did not ask for more authority to make investment decisions based on political factors. In fact, they cautioned against it. They argued they did not believe it was an effective way to change corporate behavior. There could be financial penalties for pulling out of certain investments.
As you might expect, if that is his perspective, Read did not ask this legislative session for changes, either. To be fair to Read, he didn’t know Russia would invade Ukraine or what the international response would be.
Do you believe the people managing Oregon’s investments should have more authority to make investment decisions based on political decisions? In some cases? In the case of this Russian invasion? You can tell Read what you think at oregon.treasurer@ost.state.or.us.
There is a short summary on the treasurer’s blog about investments and fossil fuels at tinyurl.com/ORfossilfuels.
