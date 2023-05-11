State lawmakers moved Thursday, May 11 to insulate Oregon schools from financial losses when local governments give out property tax breaks, and to require those governments to give notice before awarding the incentives.
The proposal that advanced out of a House committee Thursday in House Bill 2199 represents a modest, scaled-down set of reforms to the state’s enterprise zone program.
Established for small manufacturers in the 1980s, enterprise zone incentives now go mostly to big technology companies seeking to avoid paying property taxes on their Oregon data centers. Server farms collected more than $180 million in local property tax breaks last year, according to records compiled by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Among other changes, HB 2199 would require enterprise zone recipients in rural areas to pay ordinary school property taxes after the first five years of a 15-year agreement.
Local schools don’t lose that money under current law, but the state backfills lost property tax revenue with dollars from Oregon’s general schools fund, which means less funding for everyone else. That had attracted opposition to extending enterprise zones from the state’s powerful teachers union, the Oregon Education Association.
The reform bill also would require 30 days’ public notice before authorities could approve new enterprise zone agreements. A $1 billion package of incentives for Amazon data centers won approval in Morrow County this month with very little public discussion or notice. After approving Amazon’s agreement in April, the local enterprise zone board took nearly a month to provide a copy of the agreement to The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Lawmakers had been considering more ambitious reforms to the enterprise zone program, including proposals that would have tied the tax breaks to job creation and would have required local officials awarding their tax breaks to be transparent about financial ties to the companies receiving the incentives.
The enterprise zone program is due to sunset in 2025. The bill that advanced Thursday would extend the program until 2030, shorter than prior 10-year extensions. It next goes to a tax committee for further debate.
Thursday’s proposal represents a compromise that gives the enterprise zone incentives the best chance of enduring beyond 2025, Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, told House Revenue Committee Chair Nancy Nathanson at Thursday’s hearing.
“I think you’ve done a very good job of trying to thread that needle,” Smith said.
Oregon allows local governments to negotiate their own tax deals through the enterprise zone program. Cities, counties and port districts cherish that autonomy. But because the state puts no limit on how big the giveaways can be, the value of the tax breaks hits truly astronomical sums in some very small communities.
Lawmakers dropped reforms that would have excluded retail warehouses from enterprise zone eligibility, and would have blocked data centers in urban areas from collecting the tax breaks.
Data centers participating in the enterprise zone program occupy more than 300 acres in Hillsboro. Critics say data centers employ relatively few people and are crowding out potential investment by semiconductor manufacturers.
Even so, some Revenue Committee members said they can’t support the reforms that advanced Thursday.
“I’m a hard no,” said a Republican representing a district that includes enterprise zones in Umatilla County. She said that making companies subject to property taxes for schools would undermine the value of the incentives and scare off local investment.
Rep. Werner Reschke, R-Medford, said the proposed five-year extension of the enterprise zone program is too short to be useful.
“I really don’t like what I’m seeing here,” Reschke said. Both he and Levy voted against advancing HB 2199, but it passed on a 5-2 committee vote.
Committee Chair Nathanson, D-Eugene, told her colleagues that more changes are possible as the bill moves to Legislature’s joint tax committee.
“That’s where additional discussions about any of these separate elements are appropriate,” Nathanson said.
