The People’s Housing Project, which creates shelters for the homeless in urgent situations, built three housing structures and set up several tents in the North Park Blocks downtown Portland in 2022.

 Mark Graves/The Oregonian

PORTLAND — Democratic lawmakers in Oregon have proposed a $200 million spending package to tackle homelessness and housing as the state struggles to build more homes and move a growing number of people off the streets.

“Affordable housing has to be our number one goal," Democratic state Rep. Maxine Dexter said during a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 22. “That's really where the root cause of homelessness is coming from.”

