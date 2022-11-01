Mayors from across Oregon gathered virtually Monday, Oct. 31 to ask the state for a significant increase in funding to address homelessness.
They announced their intention to submit two budget proposals ahead of the 2023 Legislative session.
The first includes nearly $124 million in annual funding from the state to directly allocate to each city in Oregon based on the city’s full population, not just those unhoused. They want the allocation to be $40 per resident, with a minimum of $50,000 for each city. The money could be used for housing, construction, outreach services, encampment sweeps, shelter and prevention, among other things.
Oregon has cities as small as Lonerock, population 25, Granite, population 32, and Unity, population 40.
The second budget proposal asks the state for capital improvement funding to build shelters and transitional housing across the state, which the state’s mayors association estimates will costs up to $175 million.
The Oregon Mayors Association’s task force on homelessness was created in May with the goal of addressing the lack of funding from the state and the inequity in how funding is distributed. Many mayors from smaller, rural Oregon cities said they felt funding was prioritized for larger cities where homelessness is very visible.
“Funding usually favors large cities that have staff (to fill out lengthy applications),” said Beth Wytoksi, mayor of Dayton, population 2,700. “If funding goes only to cities only with visible challenges, then the root causes? of homelessness goes unaddressed.” Wytoksi said cities need no-strings-attached flexible funding that would allow cities to address their unique needs. She said funding to keep people housed is a priority for them.
“Preventing homelessness is just as important as addressing the (unsheltered) emergency,” she said.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said his most recent city proposal to create large, city-designated camp sites, enforce camping bans and scale up needed resources for unhoused residents won’t be able to move forward without contributions for the state. He said the legislative budget proposals were “critically important” to get his new plan up and running.
The mayors are just the latest group to say they need and deserve vastly increased funding and an ongoing commitment from the Legislature. Higher education leaders said the same about student financial aid in August.
During the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers pumped $400 million into a homelessness and housing package. It included funding to build and preserve affordable housing, address and prevent homelessness with rent assistance and temporary shelters, and encourage homeownership with down payment assistance programs.
The state also increased funding for youth homeless services and launced pilot programs in eight cities to better coordinate services.
Beaverton Mayor Lacy Beaty said that, while the state made significant one-time investments this year, it wasn’t enough and it will never be enough unless it continues year after year. She said Beaverton currently needs money to create a year-round shelter.
Many cities echoed that need. While many mayors who spoke expressed a goal of using the funding to either keep people housed or transition them to housing, many cities said they lack any shelter at all to help bridge the gap while people wait for housing.
“We have no permanent real estate to establish year-round shelters,” said Hood River Mayor Kate McBride. “We just have a couple winter pallet shelters.” Hood River will never be able to fully fund a permanent shelter with just city funding, she said.
Cities are the level of government that is held accountable most for the homelessness crisis, Beaty said. But they have the least control over solutions based on current funding models, she said, since cities’ main source of funding, property taxes, was strictly limited by voters in the early 1990s.
“We are on the frontlines of the crisis,” she said. “But the city budget can’t address it without state money.”
