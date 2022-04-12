It’s not our fault. We don’t have the expertise. Our hands are tied. It’s about maximizing profits and beating investment benchmarks. Don’t worry, it’s not going to undermine Oregon’s investment returns for the Public Employees Retirement System.
We have rarely read an article so syrupy thick with excuses. But those are some provided by the state of Oregon and investment professionals about Oregon’s investments in Russia in Ted Sickinger’s excellent overview in The Oregonian.
Oregon has lost some $100 million — at least for now — in its $95 billion investment portfolio because of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the resulting collapse of the value of Russian assets. Nobody would say $100 million is insignificant. It is, though, relatively insignificant when compared to the scope of Oregon’s overall investments.
State employees of Oregon and people on state committees overseeing the state’s investments don’t actually decide where most of the state’s money is invested. They hand it over to others who manage funds. Those professional money managers look for ways to invest it. They are always looking to maximize profits, to exceed benchmarks. Russia could be a win. The state says that now that the markets in Russia are essentially closed Oregon can’t pull its money out if it wanted to.
The state says it doesn’t have the expertise to make decisions about good and bad regimes. It hires money managers who do the risk calculations and look at the geopolitics.
So when Russia supported separatist movements in 2008 in Georgia and more than 2,000 people were killed, those money managers thought it was OK to keep on investing in Russia.
So when Russia invaded Crimea in 2014 and absorbed it into Russia, money managers thought it was OK to keep on investing in Russia.
And so now it is Oregon investments that are helping pay for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Your money at work.
OK, we can’t fault people for not knowing Putin’s mind and not perfectly predicting the invasion of Ukraine. What we don’t hear are Oregon politicians asking questions. We don’t hear our elected leaders, at least, debating what Oregon might do better about its investment policy.
In February, there were reports China had encroached on Nepal. China has militarized islands it built in the South China Sea and has always been keenly interested in Taiwan. But after Ukraine, Oregon will just count on the money manager system that has worked for us so well.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.