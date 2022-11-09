5d9cd386cdbec.image.jpg

Clay Winton, owner of Crosshair Customs in Baker City, chats with customers March 11, 2018, at the Pendleton Gun Show. The passage of Measure 114 on the November ballot in Oregon would make obtaining a gun more difficult and outlaw magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

Oregon voters passed one of the country’s strictest gun control measures, a long-sought goal of a grassroots faith-based campaign.

Partial returns tallied as of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 showed Measure 114 leading 51% to 49%.

