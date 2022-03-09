SALEM (AP) — The chair of the Oregon Republican Party is stepping down.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports state Sen. Dallas Heard told the party in a letter he will leave Friday, March 11, due to “communist psychological warfare tactics” he believes are being used to “destroy anyone of true character.”
Heard, who was kicked out of the Oregon state Senate during the recently concluded legislative session for refusing to wear a mask, will keep his legislative seat.
He had been absent from the Capitol for most of the session. Heard has also made it a practice to vote against bills, even those he agreed with, to protest the Capitol being closed to the public during the pandemic.
Heard’s letter encouraged his party colleagues to “guard” their “hearts against the wickedness” that exists within the Republican Party.
His letter did not name any names but mentioned someone within the party deploying tactics that have harmed his physical and spiritual health. He wrote that he can no longer “survive exposure to the toxicity that can be found in this community.”
Party Vice Chairman Herman Baertschiger told the News Review he would step in the role of acting chair until Heard is replaced.
