PORTLAND — Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters said Tuesday, Oct. 18 that she’ll retire at the end of the year.

Walters, who became the first woman to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court in 2018, is the second justice this month to announce a retirement, giving Democrat Gov. Kate Brown two appointments to the state’s high court before she leaves office, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

