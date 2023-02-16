The Oregon Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 15, passed a bill that would require some housing providers to allow child care services to operate in some rental homes.
The bill moves over to the Oregon House for consideration.
The bipartisan Senate Bill 599 was co-sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, D-Portland, and Sen. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City.
"We were able to deliver such a strong bipartisan win for working families in Oregon,” said Steiner, a physician who co-chairs the Legislature’s budget-writing Ways & Means Committee. “Too many parents are struggling to afford child care — if they can even find a place in their community that provides it. This is one small but important step toward making sure every Oregon kid has a safe place to learn and play while their parents are at work.”
Sponsors said SB 599 would address Oregon’s child care shortage by expanding the operational space available to child care providers. The legislation would require housing providers to allow such services when certain conditions are met.
The bill passed out of the Senate 27-3, receiving “nay” votes from only Republican Sens. Lynn Findley of Vale, Fred Girod of Stayton and Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls. The entire Portland-area delegation voted “aye.”
“Rural communities and communities of color who live in child care deserts and those in need of culturally appropriate care should see results from this legislation,” according to joint release from the Senate Republican and Democratic offices. “It also supports housing providers with liability protections, ensuring these child care facilities can operate in rental properties without incurring significant cost.”
Anderson is a former mayor of Lincoln City and serves on the North Lincoln Health District Board and the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Board. He said both child care advocates and housing providers laid the groundwork for the bill.
“This bill is an important step to provide more affordable child care options so that working families can stay in their communities,” Anderson said. “This security will have a compounding effect on increased workforce performance, longer tenure of employee and more stable home lives.”
