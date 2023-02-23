The Oregon Senate will soon vote on a plan to stop state agencies from sticking taxpayers with the bill when government workers living in far-flung states travel back to Oregon for mandatory meetings.

An amended version of Senate Bill 853 that passed unanimously out of the Senate Committee on Labor and Business Tuesday, Feb. 21 would restrict the state from covering long-distance commutes — with two key exceptions.

