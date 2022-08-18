SPORTS-WHATS-IT-TAKE-FOR-OREGON-1-PO.jpg

Oregon State’s Chance Nolan looks to pass as the Beavers take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Pac-12 football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. Oregon State won 24-10. 

 Leon Neuschwander for The Oregonian, File

CORVALLIS — After reaching their first bowl game since 2013 last season, the Oregon State Beavers want more.

“We’re not a finished product by any stretch,” coach Jonathan Smith said. “But over the four years being here as the head coach, really proud of the development we’ve had, the competitiveness, winning more games than we lost last year.”

