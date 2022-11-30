5e3b0add72cb2.jpg

During the Republican walkout in the 2019 legislative session, state Sen. Brian Boquist, I-Dallas, remarked to Senate President Peter Courtney: “If you send the state police to get me,” he said, “hell’s coming to visit you personally.” That led to an order requiring Boquist to give 12 hours notice before entering the state Capitol. A Senate committee on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, rescinded the 12-hour requirement.

 Oregon Capital Bureau, File

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday, Nov. 29 that he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him.

The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday, Nov. 28 rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen. Brian Boquist give 12 hours' notice before coming to the Oregon State Capitol. The “interim safety measures” were ordered by the committee in 2019 to give the state police time to bolster security in Boquist's presence.

