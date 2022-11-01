SPORTS-OREGON-STATE-FOOTBALL-CHANCE-NOLAN-1-PO.jpg

Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson (No. 17) throws on the run as the Beavers face the Washington State Cougars in a Pac-12 college football game at Reser Stadium in Corvallis on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said during his Monday, Oct. 31 press conference that Chance Nolan took part in practice earlier in the day but is unlikely to be ready for the Beavers' game at Washington on Friday.

"Still limited, didn't do the whole thing, so we'll see how he kind of responds and works through the week," Smith said of Nolan's participation in practice.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.