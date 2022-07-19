Oregonians will get to vote on statewide gun-control legislation this November, the Oregon Secretary of State’s office confirmed Monday, July 18.
Initiative Petition 17, also known as the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, earned enough valid signatures to qualify for the general election.
The petition garnered 131,671 valid signatures, almost 20,000 more than it needed to land on the ballot.
The measure would require people to get a permit and pass a background check before buying a gun, and it would prevent the sale of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Rabbi Michael Cahana of Congregation Beth Israel, one of the initiative’s chief petitioners, said on Tuesday that he is feeling “very confident” that voters will pass the measure in November.
“I am not going to be complacent — none of us are,” Cahana said. “We’re working very hard to educate Oregon voters because we know there will be a lot of misinformation. But I know people want to see change.”
A caravan of gun-control advocates drove from Portland to Salem July 8 to hand-deliver the initiative’s final batch of signatures to the state capitol. Rev. W.J. Mark Knutson of Augustana Lutheran Church, also one of the initiative’s chief petitioners, sat aboard a school bus crowded with volunteers.
“Today has to be a day of joy,” Knutson said that day. “Because this will give Oregonians a chance to step out in the nation with the most progressive piece of legislation this year for public safety.”
The effort to push for stricter gun laws in Oregon has also led to pushback from pro-gun organizations.
In a July 1 statement, the Oregon Firearms Federation said the new permitting process required by the measure, which would include completion of a firearms safety training and a background check, would be “far more onerous.”
The organization on Tuesday asked its supporters to send their input on the measure to the secretary of state, Shemia Fagan, who will approve the text explaining the initiative on the ballot.
Lift Every Voice Oregon, the lobbying group behind Initiative Petition 17, launched shortly after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Support for Initiative Petition 17 started small but grew exponentially this year, skyrocketing from less than 3,000 signatures in March to almost 100,000 three months later. About 1,600 volunteers helped gather signatures across the state. A wave of gun violence, including mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., “spurred people to action,” Cahana said.
“There was a strong sense that we’ve had for decades now that nothing is going to happen, that things aren’t going to change, and people are fed up. They really want to see substantive change,” he said. “This is how democracy works – we actually care and can change our country. We can change the direction, we can turn away from hopelessness, and that just lifts my spirit.”
