Saint Alphonsus Baker City
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.

 Baker City Herald, File

Voters will decide in Measure 111 whether access to health care should be written into the Oregon constitution.

Other states have created legal rights, but Oregon's proposal is one of a kind. It was referred to voters by the 2021 Legislature along party lines — most Democrats voting for it, except for then-Sen. Betsy Johnson, now an unaffiliated candidate for governor, and all Republicans against it.

