PORTLAND — An Oregon judge on Tuesday, Dec. 13 extended an order blocking a key part of a tough new voter-approved gun law intended to curtail mass shootings, but did not immediately rule a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines.
Harney County Judge Robert Raschio let stand an earlier temporary restraining order that blocks the permit-to-purchase provision of the law narrowly approved by voters in Oregon in November. He also temporarily blocked another provision that prevents the sale of a gun until the results of a background check come back. Under federal law, a gun sale can proceed by default if the background check takes longer than three business days.
But after a full day of oral arguments, the judge did not rule on a motion to freeze a ban on gun magazines containing more than 10 rounds while the courts debate the law's constitutionality. Raschio has until Friday, Dec. 16 to issue a ruling.
The lawsuit, filed by Gun Owners of America Inc., the Gun Owners Foundation and several individual gun owners, seeks to have the entire law placed on hold while it works its way through a spate of legal challenges. Unlike other lawsuits filed against Measure 114, this one specifically makes the claims under the Oregon Constitution, not the U.S. Constitution.
Prior to Tuesday’s hearing, the state had agreed to delay the permit-to-purchase portion of the law until Feb. 8 because of a lack of certified law enforcement to oversee the in-person gun handling training class that would be required.
“I’m going to continue the temporary restraining order with regards to the permit-to-purchase because I’m convinced that there’s irreparable harm to the right to bear arms,” Raschio said. The order will remain in effect “until I receive notice from defendants that they’re prepared to deploy a permit-to-purchase” system, he added.
The legal focus Tuesday in state court was focused on the historical context when Oregon’s constitution was enacted, and on the firearms landscape at that time. The Oregon Constitution was enacted in 1859, nearly 70 years after the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was ratified.
Plaintiff expert witnesses testified that guns with a multi-shot capacity — pre-cursors of today's high-capacity magazine weapons — were common when the Oregon Constitution was adopted and would have been familiar to its drafters.
But the state Attorney General's office called witnesses who refuted that firearms with high-capacity magazines were common at that time and would have been “curiosities or exotic weapons" making up about 0.2% of all gun ownership.
The owner of a gun store testified that, based on his experience, 90% of guns would be illegal in the state if Measure 114 takes effect because most guns have magazine bases that can be removed and extenders that can be added to increase the number of rounds fired.
Last week, a federal judge in Portland hearing a different challenge to the law under the U.S. Constitution allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect. The Dec. 6 ruling also granted a 30-day delay before the law’s permit-to-purchase mandate takes effect, but much of the law was to take effect Dec. 8.
But Raschio's subsequent order later that same day placing all of Measure 114 on hold pending further court argument threw its implementation into limbo.
On Tuesday, Senior Assistant Attorney General Brian Marshall objected to Raschio's block on the background check provision, saying that part of the law had never been challenged in the Harney County lawsuit filed by the plaintiffs.
Raschio set a Dec. 23 hearing on that question. A hearing on the permit-to-purchase provision will also be scheduled.
