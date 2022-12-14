Gun show semiautos.jpg

A selection of semi-automatic rifles and handguns displayed during a gun show Nov. 26-27, 2022, at the Baker County Event Center.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald

PORTLAND — An Oregon judge on Tuesday, Dec. 13 extended an order blocking a key part of a tough new voter-approved gun law intended to curtail mass shootings, but did not immediately rule a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines.

Harney County Judge Robert Raschio let stand an earlier temporary restraining order that blocks the permit-to-purchase provision of the law narrowly approved by voters in Oregon in November. He also temporarily blocked another provision that prevents the sale of a gun until the results of a background check come back. Under federal law, a gun sale can proceed by default if the background check takes longer than three business days.

