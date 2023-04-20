Oregon's two Republican members of Congress are navigating their party's response to hot-button issues while the 2024 campaign for their seats is already well under way.
U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley, issued a statement Wednesday, April 19 that she is reviewing proposed legislation by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., that ties approval of an increase in the federal debt ceiling to cuts in programs backed by President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats who control the Senate.
"The congresswoman has made it clear several times, including right after President Biden’s State of the Union address in early February, that she does not support cuts to Social Security or Medicare," said Aaron Britt, Chavez-DeRemer's communications director, based in Washington, D.C.
Britt said their office had received a copy of the 320-page bill proposed by McCarthy at 3 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Staff will meet with Chavez-DeRemer in coming days to analyze the impact of the bill in preparation for a possible vote next week.
Oregon's other Republican member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, declined comment on the proposal.
Bentz aide Knox McCutcheon said the congressman required up to 72 hours to respond to any questions involving substantial issues so that he could comment directly instead of through staff.
The positions underscored the different electoral realities facing Bentz and Chavez-DeRemer, who are part of Republicans' razor thin 222-213 majority in the U.S. House.
McCarthy on Wednesday called on Democrats to negotiate spending cuts in order to raise the federal debt ceiling.
“They have no more excuse to refuse to negotiate,” McCarthy said Wednesday. “President Biden has a choice: come to the table and stop playing partisan political games, or cover his ears, refuse to negotiate, and risk bumbling his way into the first default in our nation’s history.”
CNN reported McCarthy's bill would pair raising the debt limit with spending cuts to programs backed by Biden and Senate Democrats. The news network said the proposal includes a mandatory 10-year cap on federal spending, a ban on student loan forgiveness proposals, pulling back COVID-19 pandemic funds, and a guarantee to pass a Republican energy bill that would reverse environmental standards.
Biden fired back at Republicans, saying McCarthy was pushing a narrow partisan agenda at the cost of damaging the nation's economy and traditional standing as a guarantee to pay its bills, even if it increased the national debt.
“America is not a deadbeat nation, we meet our obligations," Biden said in a speech on Wednesday. "No one should do anything to jeopardize the full faith and credit of the United States of America. They say we’re going to default unless I agree to all these wacko notions of theirs.”
Senate Democrats also turned up the heat on the debate. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, issued a statement Wednesday.
“No House Republican economic plan is complete without an attack on health care in America," Wyden said. "Speaker McCarthy’s ransom now includes health care for millions of working people, and even their food."
Wyden didn't comment on either Chavez-DeRemer or Bentz directly, but laid out the repercussions of following McCarthy's initiatives.
“Republicans manufactured this crisis, and Speaker McCarthy’s proposal to get out of it would destroy jobs, worsen health care, increase hunger, hurt the climate and make millions of American families poorer," Wyden said. "This hostage taking cannot continue.”
Chavez-DeRemer is among Republicans who flipped Democrat-held seats to give Republicans control of the House for the first time since 2018. In late March, Chavez-DeRemer was named by the online magazine Politico to the "Power List" of 40 people who were "movers and shakers on politics, culture and identity in 2022."
"The Latino population in Oregon, while small, is growing rapidly," Politico wrote of Chavez-DeRemer. "She will be essential to the Republican Party’s strategy to win over Latino voters, harnessing a slow-but-steady shift to conservatism among this demographic."
Democrats are already targeting the 5th Congressional District seat she holds as a top priority for the 2024 election. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on April 3 included Chavez-DeRemer as one of 31 "vulnerable Republicans" who would be the focus of extra attention and fundraising for 2024.
The House Majority PAC is already running online ads suggesting Chavez-DeRemer could vote to cut Medicare and Social Security. The ads display her Washington office phone number, telling Oregon residents to call and register their demand that she support the widely popular social programs.
Republicans are also gearing up to spend big to retain the seat. Chavez-DeRemer has already filed federal paperwork to run for re-election, a requirement to continue fundraising. The Federal Elections Commission reported Chavez-DeRemer raised $635,599 in the first three months of 2023, more than twice as much as the just over $310,000 raised by second-leading Oregon U.S. House member, U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego. Chavez-DeRemer and Salinas are incumbents in the two most competitive congressional districts in Oregon.
Bentz is among the vast majority of Republicans who are in districts with lopsided Republican voter registration edges, one of the reasons his approximately $100,000 in fundraising in the first quarter of 2023 is on pace for the level of financing to win the district.
Unlike Republican-dominated states such as Texas, Tennessee and Wisconsin, where Democrats claim GOP gerrymandering has created safe districts, the 2nd Congressional District seat held by Bentz was drawn by majority Democrats in the Oregon Legislature who put Republican strongholds in Eastern, Central and Southwestern Oregon into the one district so that the other five had Democratic voting tilts ranging from overwhelming to moderate.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.