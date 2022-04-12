EUGENE — Nyara Sabally is reuniting with Sabrina Ionescu.
Oregon’s leader in scoring and rebounding the past two seasons, Sabally was drafted by the New York Liberty with the No. 5 overall pick in Monday’s WNBA Draft.
“It’s a surreal moment,” Sabally said. “It’s just something you look forward to your whole life and something I’ve been looking forward to all day. I’ve been nervous about it, but I’m just so glad that I could be here. It’s amazing to get drafted by New York. This city is amazing, the organization is amazing.”
She averaged 15.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals, while shooting 52.7% from the field, last season.
As the No. 5 pick, Sabally will earn $69,224 in salary, based on the WNBA’s rookie pay scale, according to HerHoopStats.
“We feel Nyara is a top-end talent in this class,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a release. “Her combination of size, speed, agility and touch is rare. We’re confident that once healthy, she will reach her incredibly high ceiling and have a real opportunity to develop into a cornerstone frontcourt player in the WNBA.”
During 47 games over the past two years, the 6-foot-5 forward averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds.
“Nyara is obviously a post player with huge potential to compliment the great team that we have,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said in a release. “Her skillset is something that we feel will only add to the pieces that we have here in New York.”
Sabally is the latest former Ducks star to be drafted in the WNBA, joining Ionescu, sister Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard, who were all drafted in 2020.
Nyara Sabally missed the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons at Oregon due to twice tearing her right anterior cruciate ligament. Prior to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA women’s basketball tournament, the Ducks were considering having her return for the postseason and there was limited practice time Nyara Sabally and Ionescu were on a court together during their two years together at UO.
“I don’t really remember anything of it because I was just so excited to be on the court and so excited to finally practice with my teammates,” Nyara Sabally said. “That was the most amazing part. I don’t remember a lot from it there, but I’m just excited to make new memories and new relationships on the court, obviously.”
Nyara said Satou, who was picked No. 2 by the Dallas Wings in 2020 and also plays in Turkey, has told her to be prepared for the increased physicality and pace of playing at the professional level.
“It’s a completely different level than in college,” Nyara Sabally said. “But at the same time just doing what I did to get here. That’s the most important part, not like trying to change my game too much because what I was doing was the right thing and that got me here, so carry on to the league.
“This moment, it was just amazing. It really — I can barely put it into words, just that feeling of getting my name called, all the hard work in the training room was worth it, all the endless tears after injuries. But I’m just happy that the work that I put in finally got rewarded.”
