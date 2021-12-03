UNION COUNTY — Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals responsible for the poisoning deaths of eight wolves earlier this year in Eastern Oregon.
OSP in a press release reported that Fish and Wildlife Division troopers received information in February from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) about a dead, collared wolf. Troopers responded to the area and found five dead wolves — three males and two females. It was later determined the wolves were from the Catherine Pack, with all known members of that pack present and deceased.
The wolves were southeast of Mount Harris, in Union County. Troopers and ODFW personnel with the assistance of a helicopter searched the area for anything of evidentiary value and found a dead magpie in the vicinity of the dead wolves.
The five wolves and magpie were collected and transported to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Forensics Lab in Ashland to determine the cause of death.
Fish and Wildlife troopers again received information in March from ODFW personnel of an additional wolf collar emitting a mortality signal in the same general location. A search of the area located a deceased female wolf, a skunk and a magpie, all close to the scene. All animals were collected and immediately submitted to the USFWS lab for testing. The female wolf was dispersing from the Keating Pack.
Fish and Wildlife Troopers were initially hampered in investigating the scene due to snow levels and inclement weather. Troopers continued searching over the next few weeks as snow melted and found evidence of suspected poisoning. The evidence was submitted for testing and analysis.
In April, the USFWS submitted its examination reports with findings consistent with poisoning as the cause of death for all six wolves, the skunk and two magpies. Lab results also indicated the suspected evidence confirmed a poisonous substance.
Two more collared wolves were found dead in Union County after the initial incidents. In April, a deceased adult male wolf from the Five Points Pack was located west of Elgin, and in July, a young female wolf from the Clark Creek Pack was located northeast of La Grande.
In both cases, the cause of death was not readily apparent. Toxicology reports confirmed the presence of poison in each wolf.
Based on the type of poison and the locations, the death of the young female wolf may be related to the earlier six poisonings, according to OSP.
ODFW spokeswoman Michelle Dennehy said the poisonings are “terrible news,” and the agency hopes someone from the public will come forward with information to help solve the case.
“The poisoning of an entire pack is significant,” she said. “We’ll have a clearer picture on how that affects the overall (wolf) population after we complete our winter surveys this year.”
There were 173 known wolves in Oregon at the end of 2020. In addition to the eight poisonings, another wolf was poached in September in the Skull Creek drainage of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in Baker County.
ODFW also killed eight wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack over the summer and fall in Baker County. Wolves from that pack killed at least seven head of cattle and injured three others from July through October.
Anyone with information about the poisonings is asked to contact OSP through the Turn-In Poachers Hotline at 1-800-452-7888, or email TIP@state.or.us referencing case number SP21-033033.
— Capital Press reporter George Plaven contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.