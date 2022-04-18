Baker City grade school students involved in the Oregon State University Extension program recently were able to meet in Geiser Pollman Park and interact with the Baker City K9 Unit, composed of Police Sergeant Wayne Chastain and Officer Kappa, a German Shepherd & Belgian Malinois mix.
Among the students were several chaperones keeping tabs on the group, as well as Family & Community Health mentor Robin Maille and 4-H Program Coordinator Katie Hauser of OSU Outreach.
Together the students learned about K9 training, the importance of Kappa’s sense of smell when detecting drugs, and as well how other dogs are trained for finding contraband in jail, chasing down perpetrators and otherwise keeping the community safe.
OSU Outreach specifically sets out to help students in need of additional support in matters of classwork and interpersonal skills, as well as giving them extra-curricular experiences such as museum visits and even yoga classes. They meet every Friday for the school year, and largely consist of kids 2nd-4th grade, though they don’t limit the group to those ages. Kids enrolling are usually recommended by their teachers and the program runs until May 13.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.