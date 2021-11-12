Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) will return $3 million in capital credits to its members in December.
Members whose return is more than $15, and who don’t have a past-due balance, will receive a check in the mail in mid-December.
Capital credits returns of less than $15 will be credited to the member’s account.
Capital credits are similar to the dividends that for-profit company returns to its shareholders.
With OTEC, a member-owned cooperative, each member’s share of OTEC’s earned margins are allocated to a capital credit account each year after the cooperative’s operating expenses have been paid.
OTEC, which was formed in 1988, first returned a share of capital credits to its members in 1996. Since then the co-op has returned $49 million in capital credits.
“Positive financial conditions allowed for us to return these funds to our members,” said Heidi Dalton, OTEC’s chief financial officer. “Our financials are strong, and we’re proud to demonstrate the power of the cooperative business model through capital credit retirements.”
More information about capital credits, including an explanatory video, is available at www.otec.coop/capital-credit.
If you’re interested in donating your capital credit check to the OTEC Member Foundation to support local charitable programs, go to www.otec.coop/member-foundation or email communications@otec.coop.
