I ought to have known better than to trust the Blue Mountains a month shy of the summer solstice.
More particularly since our destination was 6,000 feet above sea level.
But sometimes the difference between optimism and naivete is so thin as to be immeasurable.
My idea, as ideas so often do, seemed perfectly reasonable when plotted on paper.
It was the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, the sun was shining, and after a spring of hiking mainly on roads I had a hankering to put in some miles on a real trail.
I suggested the Lost Creek trail on the Umatilla National Forest near Olive Lake, about 11 miles west of Granite.
This would be our third trip in a month through the stomach-churning curves of the highway between Sumpter and Granite, but I laid out my bargaining chips.
I proposed lunch at the Sumpter Nugget, as my daughter, Olivia, is partial to the hearty breakfast burritos.
(As I am — offering lunch at the Nugget was not precisely a selfless gesture on my part.)
For my son, Max, there was the promise of a couple of geocaches to investigate.
It had not escaped my attention that just a few days before, a storm had doused our region with rain.
Nor that it was no ordinary rainstorm.
This belated blast from the North Pacific, where winter storms are born, pushed the snow level down to elevations more typical of March than May.
Naive or no, I could scarcely fail to notice, once the clouds broke, that the Elkhorns were starkly white about halfway down to the valley.
But I convinced myself that even though the storm was unusually potent for one so late in the season, its effects would largely be erased after a few days of more seasonable temperatures.
We hadn’t even made it to Blue Springs Summit, between Sumpter and Granite, when I realized I was almost certainly wrong.
The elevation at the pass is 5,864 feet — about 100 feet lower than the Lost Creek trailhead — and a couple inches of snow still lay on the ground, looking as incongruous as a lawn sprinkler in January.
My hope was briefly revived as we climbed into the mountains west of Granite and saw only a few patches of snow.
But this was merely a trick of the terrain. The south-facing slopes were indeed mainly snow-free. But the Lost Creek trail follows a generally northern exposure, and when we were still a couple miles short of the trailhead the snow was again wall-to-wall, so to speak.
I stubbornly insisted that we at least park at the trailhead and take an exploratory hike.
It was a very short hike.
We made it to just past the place where the trail crosses the route of the wooden pipeline that carried water from Olive Lake to the Fremont Powerhouse.
The pipeline — long sections of which remain intact — is maybe a tenth of a mile from the trailhead.
The trail was snow-covered, and worse yet I could see at least half a dozen trees lying across the tread up ahead.
I’m naive but not utterly incapable of facing reality.
I knew the promise of breakfast burritos and geocaches wouldn’t compensate for soggy shoes and scratched legs, so we turned back.
I was disappointed, as I always am when a hike is thwarted, but only slightly.
We were still out in the woods on a fine day, and I was sure we could cobble together an alternative itinerary.
Our first goal was a pair of geocaches, both of which were supposed to be near the pipeline, and less than a mile back down the road toward Granite.
We found both caches — the second rather more quickly than the first, which was hidden, in cunning fashion, inside a carabiner lashed to a juvenile lodgepole pine.
But it was pleasant enough to tramp around in the snowy forest, listening to the wind brushing the limbs and the gurgle of snowmelt. Max had a small red flying disc — a potential item to swap for another in a geocache — and he giggled with delight as he watched it tumble along in the freshet flowing beside the road. He was happier still when, after grudgingly agreeing to let me toss the disc into a culvert, it rushed out the other end where I plucked it from the icy water.
Fremont Powerhouse
We stopped next at the Fremont Powerhouse, one of the best preserved pieces of the region’s mining legacy.
The stone structure, about 5 miles from Granite, was built in 1908 to power the Red Boy Mine, less than a mile to the east. Eastern Oregon Power and Light acquired the powerhouse in 1911 and operated it until 1940. California-Pacific Utilities Co. then ran the Fremont until 1967, when it spat out its final kilowatt. The company donated the property to the U.S. Forest Service.
A heavy burden of rain-soaked snow collapsed the Fremont’s roof in 1993, but a crew of National Guard members, supervised by Joe Batty, restored the 2,300-square-foot structure during the summer of 1999.
The Fremont is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Normally it is open during the summer, and four cabins on the property are available to rent.
Beaver Meadows
Rather than drive straight back to Granite and Sumpter — an option that was, however, enthusiastically endorsed from the back seat — I veered south onto Forest Road 13, which follows Clear Creek toward its headwaters in the Greenhorn Mountains.
We parked at the junction with Road 19, the Beaver Meadows Road.
I hadn’t been here for probably a decade and a half, and so I had forgotten how lovely the meadows are through which Beaver Creek flows.
It is an unusual stream.
Meadows and streams tend to go together, of course. But I can’t offhand think of another creek in that general vicinity that has such an extent of meadows — several miles — along its course.
We walked the road for 45 minutes or so before turning around.
On the way back we were halted for a couple of minutes to let a caravan of motorcycles, four-wheelers and side-by-sides roll past. The group, all from Walla Walla, Washington, one rider told us, had started at Sumpter and was headed to Granite. Three people, each in a different vehicle, posed to us a similar version of the same query — “Is this the way to Granite, and how far is it?” — that suggested they were ready to take a break from bouncing along.
We saw them, all parked together, in Granite on our way back to Sumpter.
Sumpter Dredge
We procured our lunch as planned from the Nugget and then drove to the Sumpter Valley Dredge State Heritage Area to eat at a picnic table beneath a towering cottonwood.
Afterward we strolled over to the dredge, which was open for self-guided tours.
We also hiked some of the trails through the piles of gravel and boulders that are the detritus of the 1,250-ton dredge that churned through the Sumpter Valley between 1913 and 1954, plying its deposits of placer gold.
There is perhaps no better place in Baker County to see the handiwork of beavers — better, certainly, than Beaver Creek, where I didn’t see any evidence of the industrious rodents.
Beaver colonies have built dams among the dredge tailing piles, creating a series of ponds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.