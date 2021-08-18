PHILLIPS RESERVOIR — A brisk wind that feels more like October than August is whipping up whitecaps and pushing the two lengths of fishing line into curves, but the Foersterling brothers are unperturbed.
They’re concentrating on the rod tips, waiting for the telltale twitch.
And hoping that the fish on the other end of the line, below the choppy surface of Phillips Reservoir, is a yellow perch.
Fred Foersterling, 78, and his brother, Terry, 72, both of Baker City, don’t begrudge the autumnal chill on this Tuesday morning, Aug. 17.
Not during a summer of record-breaking heat.
With the torrid temperatures that have predominated since late June, the brothers haven’t hauled a boat to Phillips Reservoir, their favorite fishing hole, even once.
“It’s so doggone hot we haven’t thought about getting out in the boat and cooking in the middle of the day,” Terry said.
“And come up here today and almost wish you had more clothes on,” said Fred, who’s clad in a plaid flannel shirt as the brothers sit in a pair of folding chairs a few feet from water’s edge.
The Foersterlings, who are fishing with worms, hope to attract perch rather than rainbow trout because, they say, the hatchery-raised rainbows tend to have rather flaccid flesh in the warm water of late summer.
Fred said he prefers perch and other warmwater species, including crappie and bass.
One day last week he said he reeled in 25 perch, two trout, two bass and two squawfish.
Although the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has suspended daily fish catch limits through Oct. 10 for Phillips and Thief Valley reservoirs, as well as the Powder River in between, due to warm water and low water levels that threaten fish, the Foersterlings say that hasn’t affected their angling.
There’s no limit on perch anyway.
Neither the persistent heat, nor the drought that has contributed to the reservoir dropping to its lowest level in more than 30 years, has dissuaded the Foersterlings from driving to Phillips a couple times per week.
They said the severe drawdown of the reservoir hasn’t had any noticeable effects on fishing.
“Sometimes they bite, sometimes they don’t,” Terry says with the nonchalance of the frequent angler. “You just never know.”
The brothers have noticed that there are fewer motorboats on the reservoir, since the main boat ramps are all stranded well about the water.
“We have seen a lot of paddleboards and kayaks,” Fred said.
