GRANITE — The Umatilla National Forest has opened parts of the Olive Lake campground for day use and overnight camping.
The campground is along Forest Road 10, about 12 miles west of Granite.
The campground had been closed while workers clear lodgepole pine trees killed or damaged by a mountain pine beetle infestation that covers about 250 acres around the 149-acre lake.
Those trees could fall on campsites and other areas that people frequent, according to a press release from the Umatilla National Forest’s North Fork John Day Ranger District.
“We know that everyone loves Olive Lake and is eager to come up now that warm weather is finally here,” District Ranger Paula Guenther said.
Campsites 1 through 14 are now open, along with the boat launch and docks and the hiking trail that circles the lake.
Campsites 15 through 27, along the east access road, remain closed.
Forest Service officials are considering hiring a contractor to remove hazard trees in that area. Visitors should stay on the hiking trail at the south end of the campground rather than walking along the access road.
Dealing with the pine beetle infestation is one of two major projects this summer at Olive Lake.
The Forest Service is also planning maintenance work later this summer on the dam at the north end of the lake, including installing water level sensors and removing vegetation and debris from the spillway.
A small section of the lake, marked by buoys, is closed to boats near the dam, and when the maintenance project begins the hiking trail and spillway will be closed.
The dam was built to increase the lake’s capacity and supply water to the Fremont Powerhouse.
