LA GRANDE — Lookingglass Creek, a tributary to the Grande Ronde River at Palmer Junction north of Elgin, will be open to spring chinook fishing through June 24, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced.
The season opened June 30. The open area is from the mouth upstream to the confluence of Jarboe Creek.
Anglers can keep two adipose fin-clipped chinook adults and five adipose fin-clipped jacks per day. Jack salmon are less than 24 inches in length. Anglers do not need to record jack catch on their combined angling tags, but it is illegal to continue fishing for jack chinook once the adult bag limit is met. Unmarked (wild) fish must be released carefully and unharmed.
Lookingglass Creek anglers are restricted to artificial flies and lures while fishing for salmon. The use of bait is prohibited in order to protect bull trout, a threatened species.
“There are bull trout in Lookingglass Creek so all angling is restricted to artificial flies and lures,” said Joe Lemanski, ODFW district fish biologist in La Grande. “Bull trout tend to swallow baited hooks more deeply making it very difficult to remove and therefore they may not survive when released.”
Anglers should be aware that private timberlands open to public access border a majority of the area open to sport fishing, and private residences downstream of the Moses Creek Lane Bridge are not open to public access. Anglers are reminded to respect all private property by picking up trash when leaving and respecting the privacy of nearby residents.
Salmon anglers are reminded to ensure they have both Columbia Basin Endorsement and Combined Angling Tag in addition to their fishing license.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.