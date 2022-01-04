Quail Ridge Golf Course won’t be ready for putts and chip shots for a couple months, but the sprawling property with its rumpled topography is hosting another brand of outdoor recreation this winter.
Cross-country skiers.
Peter Johnson, general manager of the Anthony Lakes Outdoor Recreation Association, which manages the city-owned 18-hole golf course, this week started grooming a route, mainly on the course’s fringes following cart paths, for Nordic skiing.
The groomer creates a “corduroy” path — five feet wide, with shallow longitudinal grooves — designed to accommodate skiers, said Chelsea Judy, marketing director for Anthony Lakes, which also runs the ski area in the Elkhorn Mountains.
Judy said Johnson has been waiting for enough snow to start grooming at Quail Ridge, which is in south Baker City off Indiana Avenue.
The groomed routes cover about 1 1/2 to 2 miles, Judy said.
Johnson groomed the trail on Sunday, Jan. 2 and again on Tuesday, Jan. 4 following the latest snowstorm that brought about four inches to Baker City the previous night.
There is no charge to ski on the course, which also lures snowshoers and hikers during the winter.
Some of its steeper hills also attract sledders.
The parking lot, at 2801 Indiana Ave., is plowed and open for parking.
“It’s another option for getting outside during the winter,” Judy said.
Late on the morning of Jan. 4, a few skiers will gliding along the groomed path at Quail Ridge.
