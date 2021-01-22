This widescale map is from the Greater Hells Canyon Council’s website for the Blue Mountains Trail. The site is www.hellscanyon.org/blue-mount…

More Information

ABOUT THE ROUTE

A mixture

The 566-mile Blue Mountains Trail includes both existing trails, Forest Service roads and some short sections that require cross-country travel. It is not a single route; there are alternates for certain sections so inexperienced hikers can avoid cross-country travel.

Wilderness wandering

The route passes through each of Northeast Oregon’s seven wilderness areas.

First thru-hikers

Four people hiked the entire Blue Mountains Trail in 2020. Renee Patrick completed the first solo thru-hike. Whitney La Ruffa, Naomi Hudetz and Mike Unger hiked the route together.

The future

The Greater Hells Canyon Council in La Grande is working on detailed maps and route-finding guides. More information is available at www.hellscanyon.org/blue-mountains-trail