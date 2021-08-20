‘Pat’ Spivey
Formerly of Baker City, 1937-2021
Patricia “Pat” Spivey, 84, of La Grande, and formerly of Baker City, died Aug. 17, 2021, at her residence in the Wildflower Lodge.
At Pat’s request, there will be no formal funeral service. A private family gathering will occur at an appropriate time following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patricia J. Miller was born on March 26, 1937, at Detroit, Michigan, to Charles Dorington Miller and mother Maude Marie (Cary) Miller.
Pat was a longtime resident of Baker after moving from the Ontario-Payette area during the late 1950s.
Pat married Clyde Spivey of Baker in 1960. The two raised their family in Baker and remained together until Clyde’s passing in 2011.
She loved going ... even though she was famous for losing her car keys and being late! During the summertime, when it was hot and the kids were young, you could often find the family at the Marble Creek picnic area, basking in the cool mountain air and the cold clear water of Marble Creek. Pat also loved vacations and built some of the best memories for her children while camping their way around Oregon.
In later years Pat and Clyde could often be found in their travel trailer at the Phillips Lake campground. Pat also loved Christmas and was known to keep her Christmas tree on display until late spring and at least once into July. The kids really looked forward to Christmas!
Pat also kept her age a great secret. It wasn’t until dementia set in that she admitted she wasn’t “26” (as she had been for at least 50+ years after the fact).
As her children began moving away from home, Pat began working at jobs outside of the home. The most notable, and her favorite, was becoming the librarian at South Baker Elementary School. Pat worked at South Baker Elementary for many years until she retired. The one job that mom bragged about the most though, was when she worked at the Hotel Baker and served room service to John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie, while they were on a political campaign and spent the night in Baker. After retirement she volunteered for the Red Cross blood drives, serving senior meals and volunteering at Saint Elizabeth Hospital.
Pat is survived by her brother, David Oliver of Edmonds, Washington; her five children, Terry Mitchell of Virginia, Robert Mitchell of Washington, Thomas Supan of Baker City, Jeanne (Tammy) Supan/Curry of Portland, and Deb Spivey/Koopman of La Grande; as well as 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dr. Charles D. Miller, DDS, of The Dalles.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Best Friends of Baker, your local food bank, or a charity of your choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel by mailing your donation to 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Pat’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
