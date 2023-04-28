FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots waited patiently with their top pick of the NFL draft, trading back three spots and addressing a hole in their secondary by selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 17th pick on Thursday night, April 27.
The Patriots entered the night holding the No. 14 selection but swapped first-round picks with Pittsburgh, getting a fourth-round pick (120th overall) from the Steelers.
Gonzalez, who transferred to Oregon after two seasons at Colorado, has a versatile skillset and was effective both in coverage and against the run, notching four interceptions and 50 tackles last season.
He said he is focused on competing immediately, having been inspired watching cornerback Sauce Gardner's impact for the Jets as a rookie. Gardner was a first-time All-Pro this past season.
“It means a lot to be able to watch somebody come in and make an instant impact. I want to hopefully do the same thing," Gonzalez said. “I just want to come in and compete and learn. ... I'm really just excited for the opportunity to learn from the best."
Gonzalez was in Kansas City, Missouri, to walk across the stage following his selection, which many prognosticators expected would happen sooner.
Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh said the team played a hunch that based on how teams were picking around them, they could move back and still be happy with their options.
“There was a feeling that he might still be available,” Groh said. “We thought he was a good player and would have certainly understood if he wasn't. ... You can't just count on, ‘Well, we know these teams, they're not going to take a (cornerback) or whatnot.' It changes so quickly. It's tough to say, ‘Well, this guy is going to be there.’ I think it really came down to having a comfort level on multiple players.”
Gonzalez acknowledged he was surprised he slipped down the board a bit, but said he was happy to be able represent his Colombian heritage by wearing an all-white custom suit with a Colombian flag stitched inside. His father, Hector, was born in South America and moved to the U.S. when he was 18 to play basketball for UTEP.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.