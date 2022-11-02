US-NEWS-PORTLAND-CHAMPIONS-CHARTER-REFORM-RAISE-1-PO.jpg

Thousands of Portland high schoolers skipped class and marched into downtown to Portland City Hall Sept. 24, 2021, as part of a global climate strike.

 Mark Graves/The Oregonian, File

PORTLAND — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that.

Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.